Tejasswi Fans Rejoice on Twitter to celebrate her one-year anniversary of Bigg Boss 15 victory with ‘1 Year of VIJAYI TEJASSWI’! Check out the reactions!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is responsible for many the fame of many celebrities, but Tejasswi Prakash has achieved fame like no other has.

Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundra gets emotional and shares this emotional message, completing this major milestone with Kitni Mohabbat Hai!

Bigg Boss 15 remains significant for Tejasswi’s life because she found her love on the show but also because it was the start of all things great in life.

From her fights with Shamita Shetty to her friendship with Nishant, her antics and her style to her love story with Karan Kundra, and eventually, her winning the trophy, her journey has been quite memorable.

Today marks one year to the day she was crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss season 15 and fans hers fondly known as Teja Troops have taken to Twitter to celebrate and share all the best moments from her journey in Bigg Boss with ‘1 Year of Vijayi Tejasswi’ Take a look at the best tweets here:

On the occasion of a year to completion of her victory in BB15, some #TejaTroops conducted a donation drive through Charitism, thnk you so much to one's behind this



1YR OF VIJAYI TEJASSWI#TejasswiPrakash @itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/oB5hmyz67R — (@TejasswiAd) January 30, 2023

The only person who deserved to win that show!#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/YtnAAXbuLK — tejasswiipyaar (@konhaiaaplog) January 30, 2023

1 year of our tears out of happiness seeing Tejasswi winning the title of #BigBoss15♡

You made the nation fall in love with u nd ur positivity, kindness, fierceness nd craziness @itsmetejasswi

Gurl super proud of U!! Lots of love♡



1YR OF VIJAYI TEJASSWI#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/vh2eFwquUU — mee (@vibeszwithme) January 30, 2023

One year to this magical day when this champ made all of us proud of her victory & journey! @itsmetejasswi you are born to conquer all the hearts my girl️



1 YR OF VIJAYI TEJASSWI #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan pic.twitter.com/AqDJMsfQb0 — Shivangi️ (@lovetejasswiii) January 30, 2023

Her first Story! Yes baby we played with our strength and not others weakness



1YR OF VIJAYI TEJASSWI#TejasswiPrakash @itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/fmjFJeKPln — Sara_Tejuadmirer (@Sara69209570) January 30, 2023

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest actors in the entertainment world right now, she is one of the most popular actors who has been taking over social media since her stint in Bigg Boss and since then she has gone to transcend lines between Bollywood and TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Priyankit tops the list of favorite Jodis of television followed by TejRan and AbhiRa!