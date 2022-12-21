Tejasswi Prakash’s 2022 wrapped up; actress shares a special video

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash plays the titular character in the current season. She became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show post Bigg Boss 15. She is being loved and praised for her performance on the show Naagin 6.

The year has been quite spectacular for Tejasswi. She kick started the year with the Bigg Boss trophy and landing Naagin. Post that the year has been just full of amazing events and moments. From taking multiple awards to her name, doing a regional film, buying a new luxurious car, buying two houses with beau Karan Kundrra with one in Goa and the other in Dubai, to walking the ramp for a renowned designer, she has had an amazing journey this year.

As the year is approaching the end, Tejasswi shared a beautiful fan edit where we can see her year wrap with all the high points of the year.

Check it out here:

Tejasswi Prakash made her acting debut with 2612 and later on appeared in Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. Prakash is best known for her role as Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini and Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. In 2020, she participated in Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She was recently even seen in a Marathi film.

