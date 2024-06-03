Tejasswi Prakash shares a video of her snorkelling experience from Mexico

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi PRakash are one of the most loved couples of television.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple. (Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash travels abroad to celebrate her brother Pratik’s birthday; shares visuals of celebration!)

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always. Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

They are quite active on social media and they keep sharing pictures, videos and express their love for each other. Recently, Tejasswi took to social media and expressed her love for Karan Kundrra as he is away from her and the two are in touch through video calls. There is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are seen as an iconic couple and today they have a massive fan following and set major couple goals.

We recently reported how Tejasswi is extremely close to her brother Pratik who is settled in Mexico. It was his birthday and hence she has gone there to visit him. Now, Tejasswi has shared a nice video of her trying adventure sports and she tried snorkelling. She shared a video of the same on her social media handle. Take a look:

Isn’t that cool? Share your love for Pratik Sehajpal, Karan and Tejasswi in the comment section below! (Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash pictures in these HOT traditional pictures prove that she is television’s ‘DESI GIRL’ )

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television celebrities, TV news, OTT projects and Hindi movies.