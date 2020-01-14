Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang and Adaa Khan prove they are the real khiladis in this video

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is all set to be back with the tenth season of his popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and we are super excited about it.

The show had nine successful seasons and the 10th season is going to be much more adventurous and entertaining.

While we are already aware of many popular faces being a part of the 10th seasons, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, among others are a few notable names.

We saw how these stars had donned school look where girls were wearing short skirt, white shirt and a tie while boys sported checkered pants, a white shirt and a tie. Everyone reminded us of our school days.

In the latest video shared by Shivin, we can see the handsome hunk grooving with Adaa and Tejasswi. The actor captioned the video saying that they are the Khiladis of the year.

Take a look at Shivin's post:

Our anticipation is increasing as the show's release date is drawing closer.

What do you think about these Khiladis of the small screen? Tell us in the comment section below.