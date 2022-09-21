Tejaswi Prakash fans shocked, the actress shared details of her break up!

MUMBAI:J ust when the rumor mills were abuzz with the news of Tejaswi Prakash & her actor boyfriend Karan Kundra, investing in a holiday home together, it came as a shock to netizens when the former took to social media to announce her breakup.

Tejaswi's popularity has been humongous ever since she won the Bigg Boss title last season & the actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media, be it for her sartorial choices, for playing the Naagin, her off screen Romance... She doesn't cease to surprise us.

The loyal fans of the couple feel hurt by the sudden news & in a matter of few minutes, #Tejasswi started trending on micro blogging website.

Tejaswi broke the internet last week when she shared a photo of her wearing a big rock sending waves across the country who suspected a private engagement affair only to later find out, it was a clever marketing campaign for a brand.

Only time will tell what is up with industry's IT couple.

Well we can only hope for the best.