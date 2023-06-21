Television actors Naveen Pandita and Garima Parihar share their views on the importance of yoga on the occasion of Yoga Day

MUMBAI : Yoga is one of the most important routines which one should follow to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Our favourite celebs are often seen practicing yoga on the daily basis to keep them fit and fine.

On the occasion of Yoga Day, here's what our television stars have to say.

Naveen Pandita, who plays the character of Ashwin on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible says, "Yoga is not just an exercise; it's a way of life that brings balance, harmony, and strength to our everyday existence. Yoga can have a profound impact on our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It teaches us to embrace stillness amidst the chaos, find peace within, and discover our inner strength. In the hustle and bustle of life, yoga becomes our sanctuary, guiding us toward self-awareness, mindfulness, and a healthier way of living. So, let's unroll our mats, breathe deeply, and embark on this transformative journey of self-discovery through yoga."

Garima Parihar, who plays the character of Dipti on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible says, "Yoga, like a gentle breeze, sweeps away the chaos of our daily lives and ushers in a tranquil harmony. Yoga goes beyond mere physical exercise, for it nourishes our souls, stills our minds, and fosters a deep connection within. Amidst the rapid pace of modern life, yoga offers us solace—an opportunity to pause, breathe, and restore equilibrium. It teaches us the art of self-care, cultivating mindfulness, and unlocking our limitless potential. Let's immerse ourselves in the poetry of each asana and embark on this remarkable journey of self-discovery, rejuvenating our days along the way."

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.