Television Celebrity & Reality TV Host and Contestant Karanvir Bohra Roped In For Atrangii’s Upcoming Show “K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections)”

MUMBAI: Atrangii TV and it’s OTT app helmed by Vibhu Agarwal will soon be launching ‘K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections)’. This show is a relationship based reality show which will test love of 6 hot and happening couples for each other in bold and tough situations. Now, we have learnt that actor and host Karanvir Bohra will be making a special appearance on the grand finale episodes as a mentor to the contestants and special judge. Sharing his excitement Karanvir Bohra shared, “I’ve just got back from Diu and oh what a fun shoot it has been. As the name suggests, the show is fun, wild and never witnessed before on Indian television. Rather it takes relationship reality shows a notch higher than any we have seen so far. I enter as a mentor to the contestants during the finale, someone who will talk to them about love and relationships and the various facets surrounding it. Will also don the hat of a special judge at the grand finale. It has been absolutely fun and wild, like I expected it to be”.

KINK will be on the scale of international dating shows witnessed worldwide. One can expect lot of twist and turns with unexpected wildcards entries too in this show. To make things more interesting, ex’s of the 6 couples will also enter to create drama, regrets, heartbreak, fights and loads of entertainment for the viewers. The couples will have to fight it out to emerge as the ultimate winner and win a big prize money too. This show has been shot extensively in an island resort in Diu.

We recently reported that reality TV Queen, Divya Agarwal will be seen hosting Atrangii TV and OTT’s first ever reality show ‘K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections). The show promises to be a relationship reality show, which will be full of oomph, fun and drama. The actor who was in Diu for the last few weeks completing the shoot, recently arrived back in Mumbai.

Atrangii TV and OTT will be foraying in the reality space and this is one of its first shows that went on floors. K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections)’ is touted to be a never seen before experience for the Indian audience on OTT and TV.

We are excited and eagerly awaiting for more updates!