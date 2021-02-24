Telly and Bolly couples who had a Jodha-Akbar style love-story (inter-faith marriage between Hindus and Muslims)

MUMBAI: From falling in love with each other on the film's/ show's sets to changing names before marriage, many interfaith couples from both Bollywood and the Hindi entertainment industry have come a long way in love, proving that feelings are way above religious faiths and superstitious beliefs.

Let's take a look at some of these interfaith power couples:

1. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

Our dearest King Khan married his rea-life ladylove Gauri Chibber, who was a Punjabi Hindu. Their love story was full of hurdles both at the personal and professional levels. However, beating all odds like bosses, the duo tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on 25th October 1991 after a six-year courtship. SRK-Gauri are all couple goals when it comes to secular celebrations as they don't distinguish people on the basis of religion and celebrate whatever festivals our country has to offer. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they became parents of their third son AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

2. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim

After ending her marriage with first husband Raunak Samson in 2015, Dipika moved on in her life by marrying Shoaib Ibrahim, her Sasural Simar Ka co-star on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. The duo met each other for the first time on the sets of their show. Post-marriage, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza.

3. Amir Khan-Kiran Rao

Rao married actor Aamir Khan in December 2005, after Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. They met and fell for each other on the sets of Lagaan as Rao was one of the film's assistant directors. The couple have a son - Azad Rao Khan, who was born on 5th December 2011 through surrogacy.

4. Chhavi Mittal-Mohit Hussein

Actress Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein have been married for over 14 years now and are blessed with their daughter Areeza and son Arham. The lovebird got hitched in 2004 and are head over heels in love with one another till date. Owing to religious differences, the duo faced certain hardships as well and overcame them gracefully.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Despite of having an age-difference of 10 years, Bolly stars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan witnessed a real-life 'royal love story'. The duo fell for each other on the sets of Tashan in 2008. Years later of dating each other, Khan and Kapoor elevated their relationship to the next level by tying the knot on 16 October 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. Karrena is Saif's second wife and the duo are blessed with 2 boys, namely Taimur Ali Khan and their lately newborn son.

6. Aamna Sharif- Atul Kapoor

Actress Aamna Sharif married her film distributor-turned-producer boyfriend Amit Kapoor on 27th December 2013, after dating him for almost a year. The duo are blessed with a son in September 2015.

7. Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemmu

Kunal was in a live-in relationship with actress Soha Ali Khan since May 2013. The couple got married in a private ceremony on 25th January 2015, in Mumbai. The duo is blessed with their baby daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu on 29th September 2017.

8. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Nupur Shikhare is Amir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's current fitness trainer as well as her boyfriend. The two have been dating for a while now but Ira revealed the same before the entire world on this Valentine's Day by sharing adorable couple pics on her IG handle.

9. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan and Rocky fell in love with each other on the sets of YRKKH. Rocky also became an overnight sensation by appearing in one of the Bigg Boss 11 episodes to propose Hina on the national television. The duo are happily dating each other and are yet to tie the knot.

10. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (aka Tiger Pataudi) married Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore on 27th December 1968. They have three children namely - Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan and Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan.

11. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim and Himanshi were both the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and their romance both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house made headlines. The duo are committed to each other but marriage is yet not on their cards as they both want to focus on their careers.

12. Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan

The British actress and film director Soni Razdan married renowned Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt on 20 April 1986. The duo were blessed with 2 daughters namely - Shaheen Bhatt and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Soni is Bhatt's second wife.

13. Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia

The telly-duo met in the house of Bigg Boss 14 last year. It was never a 'love-at-first-sight' story for them, however, things clicked-off well amid them as the show progressed and they got to know and spend time with each other well. Hopefully, the duo auould be tying the knot anytime soon.

14. Salim Khan-Salma Khan (Sushila Charak)

Salim Khan's first wife was Sushila Charak, a Hindu girl, whom he married after dating for 5 years on 18th November 1964. Post her marriage, she changed her name to Salma Khan. Salim and Salma aka Sushila have four children together, namely three sons - Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and one daughter - Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

15. Shirish Kunder Farah Khan

On 9 December 2004, Shirish got married to renowned Bollywood director and choreographer - Farah Khan. She gave birth to their triplets, son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya on 11th February 2008.

16. Arpita Khan Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's real-life love story's like a Bollywood plot. The duo, who have been giving major couple goals ever since they got together, tied the knot on 18th November 2014 and are blessed with two munchkins, son Ahil and a daughter Ayat.

17. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

This celeb-couple's love story was no short of a fairytale. On 24 April 2017, Ghatge announced her engagement to cricketer Zaheer Khan and the two got married in November 2017. Reportedly, the couple is expecting their first child as they announced their pregnancy in October 2020.

18. Seema (Sachdev) Khan and Sohail Khan

The two first met through a mutual friend. Their friendship eventually led their way to romance and soon they fell in love. The duo got married to each other post-facing certain personal hardships after a year (1998). Now, they are the parents of sons Nirvaan and Yohan.

19. Nargis Dutt-Sunil Dutt

Nargis Dutt (aka Fatima Rashid) married her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. Together they had three children, icluding actor Sanjay Dutt.

20. Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Bolly actress Urmila Matondkar married Kashmir based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016.

21. Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak Shah

Naseeuddin Shah and Ratna Pathak had a love marriage in 1982 after being in a live-in relationship for many years. This was Shah's second marriage after divorcing first wife Manara. The duo are the parents to two sons - Imaad and Vivaan.

22. Manoj Bajpayee-Shabana Raza

Bolly actor Manoj married Shabana Raza in 2006, who changed her name to Neha Bajpayee post-marriage. The duo is blessed with a daughter named Ava Nayla.

23. Sanjay Dutt-Manyata Dutt (Dilnawaz Sheikh)

After the death of his first wife Richa Sharma (in 1996) and divorcing off his second wife Rhea Pillai (in 2008), Dutt married Dilnawaz Sheikh aka Manyata Dutt in 2008 in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with twins (a boy and a girl) in 2010.

