Telly fame Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble test COVID-19 positive right before leaving Goa; READ

MUMBAI: Aashka Goradia And Her Husband Brent Goble Test Positive For COVID-19 and they learnt the same when they were just about to leave Goa.

Aashka Goradia recently hit the headlines as she announced her decision to quit acting for pursuing entrepreneurship.

The actress, along with her hubby Brent Goble was going to leave from Goa to their home in the US, when she found out that she and her husband have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actress informed her fans through her Instagram stories. She revealed in the note that they were getting ready to leave for the US when they found out about their COVID-19 diagnosis.

She revealed that they have no symptoms and are currently isolating.

Also Read: Anupam Kher hails ailing wife Kirron's allocating 1cr for ventilators

She also mentioned that while their first report came negative, she wanted to be doubly sure, which is why they got tested again. The second time, their reports came back positive.

“In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgoble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course. Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle we aren't experiencing any deliberating symptoms. We are at our home in Goa, saf, and not in contact with anyone.”, wrote Aashka.

She further wrote that no matter how healthy one is, literally everyone is at risk. She called the new strain of Coronavirus a ‘nasty and sly devil’. “While we appreciate all the concern and speed recovery wishes, I’d implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayer. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let’s all hold a space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted. So much love from us.”, she added.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married in December 2017. They first got married in a church wedding, after which they also had a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' turns 15, wife Namrata Shirodkar calls it a 'cult classic'

Credit: SpotboyE