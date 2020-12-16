Telly fame Sapna Chaudhary shares her son's adorable picture, netizens can't keep calm

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is beaming with joy and happiness as she recently embraced motherhood with her husband Veer Sahu.

The good news was shared by Sahu on his social media. He informed fans about welcoming a new member in the family.

However, after becoming a mother, she has not been sharing any snaps of her son on her Instagram account until now. Yes, the stunning diva took to her photo-sharing app to treat her fans with an endearing picture of her son that is simply cute beyond words.

In the picture, we see Sapna wearing a purple sweater dress with a sequin black cap. She holds her son in her arms with his face hidden.

Sharing the picture, she backed with a deep and intense quote which read, "हज़ारों साल नर्गिस अपनी बेनूरी पे रोती है. बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा .....".

Her fans are awestruck to see this beautiful candid picture as they flooded the comment section with love-eyed and heart emoticons.

The actress further shared a set of pictures from her recent photoshoot as she gets all fit and sheds post-pregnancy weight. The pictures from the photoshoot see her wearing a turquoise coloured metallic lipstick that became the talk of the town.

Reportedly, a man was beaten to death after a few men demanded to play a song by Sapna Choudhary at a wedding. As the DJ failed to play the requested song, it led to a clash between two groups which led to a terrible mishap.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 11 fame confirmed her marriage for the first time on Karwa Chauth 2020. She shared a picture with her husband Veer Sahu and was seen wearing a sindoor and mangalsutra.

