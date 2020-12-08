Tellyfame Rakhi Sawant compares Bigg Boss house to a JAIL's cell

MUMBAI: 'Queen of controversy' Rakhi Sawant leaves behind no chance to say what’s on her mind. However, Rakhi, who was in Lucknow recently, when was asked on how she feels on being termed as mindless and reckless by people, Rakhi replied, “I’m not the kind of person who manipulates and calculates everything before she speaks. Mera jo mann aata hai main bolti hun. Mera mann bahot saaf hai. I’m very upfront about things. Ab kya bolne pe bhi tax lagega?”.

The entertainment fame who has recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, commented on the reality show by saying, “Main jab Bigg Boss mein jaungi toh wahan jaake dhamaka karungi. I’m going to be the problem solver. I don’t like the whole fish market atmosphere where everyone is yelling and lashing out at each other. Mostly everyone keeps fighting over food in the reality show. There is never a time when you’ll get to eat something you actually relish there. In fact, you need to steal the food to eat sometimes. It’s not easy, one literally has to earn the food there. The Bigg Boss house is no less than a jail if you ask me. The food-deprived participants get angry and fight due to lack of food in their bodies. This time I’ll steal the food and hide it. So when everyone is asleep at night, I’ll prepare my own food and fill my stomach.”, she quipped.

Rakhi also added, “There has been a tremendous change between the Rakhi that entered season one and Rakhi now. Main yoga kar karke bahot shaant ho gayi hun vaise. Let’s see what happens in the Bigg Boss house though.”

Not very long ago the dancer had posted pictures of herself as a bride captioning them ‘Meri Shaadi’. When asked about her husband, she revealed, “I’m still married, but there’s some amount of tragedy involved due to which I’d like to stay away from discussing this topic. I don’t want to talk about my husband. It just makes me very sad and emotional.”.

For even the most affluent politicians it is not very easy to jump parties. But Rakhi, being the woman that she has joined three different parties, although more or less in vain. Speaking about the same, she said, “Geedarh ki maut aati hai toh voh shehar ki taraf bhaagta hai, vaise hi meri barbaadi honi thi isiliye main politics ki taraf bhaagi. I don’t care about politics anymore and obviously don’t want to indulge in it.”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakhi is currently filming for director Mahrukh Mirza's project, Tawaif Bazar-e-Husn.

Credit: Bombay Times