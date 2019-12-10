News

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni roped in for The Family Man Season 2

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni will make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited web-series The Family Man 2. The actress while talking to a media entertainment portal said that she can't wait for a new set of audience to see her work through the edgy action-drama web series.

She is doing the series as she thinks that it is her first step (towards the Hindi film industry). She enjoys being a part of the project.

She is very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation and is enjoying working with the team.

The release date of Amazon Prime video series The Family Man 2, which went on floors in November, is yet to be announced. 

