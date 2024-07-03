Temptation Island fame Cheshtha Bhagat alleges CHEATING by Nikhil Mehta; Says ‘His girlfriend contacted me…’

The former recently made some startling accusations and accused Mehta of infidelity while speaking to a media portal. According to Cheshtha, Nikhil has been in another relationship for the past five years. She further asserted that he told her "false narratives" when she confronted him about it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 09:48
Cheshtha Bhagat

MUMBAI: Temptation Island India fame Cheshtha Bhagat has officially ended their relationship with Nikhil Mehta. The former recently made some startling accusations and accused Mehta of infidelity while speaking to a media portal. According to Cheshtha, Nikhil has been in another relationship for the past five years. She further asserted that he told her "false narratives" when she confronted him about it.

(Also read: Popular Celebrity Pair Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami Seek Blessings at Ujjain's Mahakal After "Temptation Island India " Journey.)

“Upon exiting the show, I received a reality check and discovered many things that were previously concealed from me. I learned that he had been involved in a committed relationship for five years. When I confronted Nikhil about this, he consistently recounted false narratives,” she told Siddharth Kannan.

Cheshtha claimed that Nikhil’s girlfriend reached out to her and disclosed the truth. “His girlfriend contacted me and told me the truth, and I was shocked. We talked for three-four hours. In fact, she told me that they both watched the show’s finale episode together. I feel the show was just content for him,” she added.

The contestant from Temptation Island India further stated that she does not regret breaking up with Nikhil and revealed, “We parted ways respectfully and I still respect Arjun. We were never meant for each other. Nikhil just gave me a realization of what I was lacking in a relationship.”

She went on to say that she is not upset with Nikhil, but rather “disheartened and disappointed”. “He knew everything about me. I shared a lot of my information with him. We had a bond and I thought he had my back,” she continued.

“We connected on a spiritual level and that is more heartbreaking for me. Now that I think of everything, I wonder if it was a facade. He shouldn’t have done this,” Cheshtha added.

Arjun Aneja, Cheshtha Bhagat's ex-boyfriend, accompanied her to Temptation Island in India. Before calling it quits on the TV show, the two had been together for 11 years after meeting on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

(Also read: Chetna Pande talks about Director Nishank Swami- the love of her life! )

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-News 18

Temptation Island Dating Reality Show LOVE Unnati Malharkar Manav Chhabra Abhishek Malhan loyalty Nia Sharma Jio Cinema Karan Kundrra Mouni Roy Tayne Nikita Nikita Bhamadipati Tayne and Nikita Cheshtha Bhagat Chetna Elvish Yadav Jad Hadid Zara Khan Reality show new reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 09:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Paritosh frames Anupama for his deeds, latter gets arrested
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’
MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, we witnessed Peyush Bansal comforting Saumya Mishra, a pitcher when...
Temptation Island fame Cheshtha Bhagat alleges CHEATING by Nikhil Mehta; Says ‘His girlfriend contacted me…’
MUMBAI: Temptation Island India fame Cheshtha Bhagat has officially ended their relationship with Nikhil Mehta. The...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhaval and Natasha support family in the time of need
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini unaware of Sumedh's real identity
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi takes advantage of Abhira and Dev's proximity
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Pulkit
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a 4 day wedding affair in Delhi
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’
Yogesh
Exclusive! Yogesh Raj Bedi roped in for Boyhood Productions' next on Colors
Dalljiet
Dalljiet Kaur talks about being scared to take decisions amid the rumours of her divorce with husband Nikhil Patel
Jhanak
Jhanak: ‘It is a challenge to take over the work of what an actor has done and give it a fresh start’, says Poorva Gokhale on replacing Dolly Sohi - EXCLUSIVE
Ayesha Khan
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has fans SMITTEN KITTENS with her dance video as she performs with Terrence Lewis!
Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 17: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on Abhishek Kumar’s comparison with him inside the house - EXCLUSIVE