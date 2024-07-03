Temptation Island fame Cheshtha Bhagat alleges CHEATING by Nikhil Mehta; Says ‘His girlfriend contacted me…’

MUMBAI: Temptation Island India fame Cheshtha Bhagat has officially ended their relationship with Nikhil Mehta. The former recently made some startling accusations and accused Mehta of infidelity while speaking to a media portal. According to Cheshtha, Nikhil has been in another relationship for the past five years. She further asserted that he told her "false narratives" when she confronted him about it.

“Upon exiting the show, I received a reality check and discovered many things that were previously concealed from me. I learned that he had been involved in a committed relationship for five years. When I confronted Nikhil about this, he consistently recounted false narratives,” she told Siddharth Kannan.

Cheshtha claimed that Nikhil’s girlfriend reached out to her and disclosed the truth. “His girlfriend contacted me and told me the truth, and I was shocked. We talked for three-four hours. In fact, she told me that they both watched the show’s finale episode together. I feel the show was just content for him,” she added.

The contestant from Temptation Island India further stated that she does not regret breaking up with Nikhil and revealed, “We parted ways respectfully and I still respect Arjun. We were never meant for each other. Nikhil just gave me a realization of what I was lacking in a relationship.”

She went on to say that she is not upset with Nikhil, but rather “disheartened and disappointed”. “He knew everything about me. I shared a lot of my information with him. We had a bond and I thought he had my back,” she continued.

“We connected on a spiritual level and that is more heartbreaking for me. Now that I think of everything, I wonder if it was a facade. He shouldn’t have done this,” Cheshtha added.

Arjun Aneja, Cheshtha Bhagat's ex-boyfriend, accompanied her to Temptation Island in India. Before calling it quits on the TV show, the two had been together for 11 years after meeting on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

