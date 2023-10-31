Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar to participate in the show?

Temptation Island” is an American dating reality show where couples stay with singles in order to test their relationship and loyalty, while some come there to find love. As per sources, Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar participated in the show.
TEMTATION ISLAND INDIA SEAOSN 1

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Temptation Island is an American reality show where several couples who agree to live with a group of singles, in order to test the ultimate strength of their relationships.

It’s one of the most successful reality shows overseas and finally the show will have its first season on Jio Cinema.

The show will finally stream on JioCinema and the audience is excited to see the new season and they are waiting to see who the contestants are.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Temptation Island’ will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test.

The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure.

As per sources, Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers. They might be coming on board.

The show will be beginning on the 3rd of November 2023 and it will stream on JioCinema.

The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy whereas Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants Elvish Yadav would be hosting certain segments in the show.

It will be interesting to see who would be the contestants on the show.

Are you excited to watch Temptation Island India?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

