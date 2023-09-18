Tension for Natukaka and Bagha as Jhethala looks at a New Manager for 'Gada Electronics'

MUMBAI : In the upcoming storyline of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Natukaka and Bagha face an uncertain future as Jhethala contemplates the appointment of a new manager for Gada Electronics, following advice from his close friend, Taarak.

As the narrative progresses, viewers will witness a pivotal moment during the Soda time, where the men of Gokuldham engage in a discussion and ultimately agree with Jhethala's decision to seek a new manager.

Tensions run high for Natukaka and Bagha, who have faithfully served at Gada Electronics for years. They begin to question whether their time at the store is drawing to a close.

The storyline takes an intense twist, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they ponder how Natukaka and Bagha will respond to Jhethala's decision. The upcoming episodes skillfully blend suspense, drama, and emotional depth, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what will happen next.

Will Bagha's error in processing payments cost him his job?

Will Natukaka and Bagha continue to play a vital role in the store's legacy?

Can Natukaka adapt to taking orders from the new manager?

Will Bawari provide a solution to Jhethala, Natukaka, and Bagha?

Or Bawari will become the New Manager of Gada Electronics?

The unfolding storyline promises to deliver a joyride filled with compelling twists and turns that will captivate viewers' attention.

Stay tuned to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and to know what the future of Natukaka and Bagha is!!

About Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah show:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3700 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

