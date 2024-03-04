Tensions soar in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ as Yukti faces off against DJ in a battle of wits

Vanshaj

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s show ‘Vanshaj’ revolves around Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), who disrupts traditional family norms by advocating for merit-based inheritance in the family business, sparking conflicts within the Mahajan empire. In recent episodes, DJ (Mahir Pandhi) gets a picture of the eyes of a vital lead, who took away Dadababu (Puneet Issar) in an ambulance. To catch the person, DJ implants retina scanners at the Holi party. Meanwhile, Yukti (Anjali Tatrari) is eager to fulfil her mother Bhoomi’s (Gurpreet Kohli) wish of playing Holi with her daughter. Seeing her mother at the party, an emotional Yukti reveals her true identity to her mother.

In the upcoming episodes, tensions escalate as DJ intensifies his search for the mysterious girl with brown eyes. He expresses his concern to his mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth) but she’s distracted by the romantic moments between her daughter Miraya (Gitanjali Mangal) and the security guard Nikhil (Aryan Arora) whom DJ has appointed. During the preparations for DJ and Koel’s sagan ceremony, Bhoomi and Yukti exchange secretive looks, hinting at a plan unfolding. Amidst the chaos, an unknown figure lurks in the shadows, adding to the intrigue. Yukti’s determination to stop DJ and Koel’s marriage grows stronger, leading her to uncover Roohi’s (Sheena Bajaj) secret attempt to flee with her baby. In an unexpected turn of events, Yukti reveals her true identity to Roohi, forging a powerful alliance.  

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yukti Multani says, “DJ’s continued efforts to unveil Yukti’s true identity and her desire to fulfil her mother’s wish create numerous obstacles for her. Despite facing challenges, her strong determination has consistently enabled her to overcome DJ’s schemes. Contemplating the revelation of her true self as Yuvika to Roohi, Yukti sees an opportunity to form a powerful alliance against DJ. With both Roohi and Yukti sharing a common goal of defeating DJ, viewers can expect dramatic twists and turns.”

Tune in to watch Vanshaj on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM and 10 PM

