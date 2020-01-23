News

Tera Kya Hoga Alia’s Anusha Mishra mesmerizes us with her latest look from the show

MUMBAI: Tera Kya Hoga Alia airing on SAB TV has become one of the popular shows of the small screen. Anusha Mishra and Harshad Arora's jodi is being liked by the viewers. The show's story is about Alia who was once miss-Agra and now a dutiful wife who is over-protective of her husband and is constantly on a lookout to keep other women away from him.

Yesterday, we had informed you about how the show completed 100 episodes and it was a celebration time for the entire star cast. Anusha took to her Instagram account to share the news on this happy occasion and also thanked the viewers for all the love and support.

And now, Anusha has shared one of her latest looks from the show. Dressed up in a traditional avatar, Anusha looked simply beautiful. The actress wore a heavily embroidered green lehenga choli and rocked her look like a pro.

Take a look at Anusha's post:

Anusha is one such actress who can rock any look like a complete diva, this one being the latest one.

Talking about Anusha's professional life, not many are aware that she is the daughter of popular TV actress Prachiti Mishra. She started her career as a content writer and then finally landed her role in Tera Kya Hoga Alia.

What do you think about Anusha's look? Tell us in the comment section.

