News

Tera Kya Hoga Alia star Anusha Mishra’s Instagram pictures prove she is one stunning diva in real life

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
16 Nov 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Tera Kya Hoga Alia star Anusha Mishra who plays the lead role of Alia is impressing everyone with her excellent acting and comic timing. The actress plays the role of a dutiful wife who is over-protective of her husband and is constantly on a lookout to keep other women away from him. The actress is seen in a typical Indian housewife get in the show.

However, if you go through Anusha’s Instagram account, you will be left stunned. The actress is quite a stunner in real life and knows how to keep her style game on point.

Anusha’s Instagram account is filled with some of the most glamorous pictures which will leave you amazed.

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram

Fitoor toh rahega zaroor.

A post shared by Anusha Mishra (@anushaapechild) on

Anusha’s pictures prove that she is one beautiful diva who can slay in anything she wears. The actress will be surely an inspiration to many girls.

What do you think about Anusha’s style? Tell us in the comments.

 

Tags > Tera Kya Hoga Alia, Anusha Mishra, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with...

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with underprivileged kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia

past seven days