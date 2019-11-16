Tera Kya Hoga Alia star Anusha Mishra’s Instagram pictures prove she is one stunning diva in real life

MUMBAI: Tera Kya Hoga Alia star Anusha Mishra who plays the lead role of Alia is impressing everyone with her excellent acting and comic timing. The actress plays the role of a dutiful wife who is over-protective of her husband and is constantly on a lookout to keep other women away from him. The actress is seen in a typical Indian housewife get in the show.



However, if you go through Anusha’s Instagram account, you will be left stunned. The actress is quite a stunner in real life and knows how to keep her style game on point.



Anusha’s Instagram account is filled with some of the most glamorous pictures which will leave you amazed.



Take a look at the pictures:

Anusha’s pictures prove that she is one beautiful diva who can slay in anything she wears. The actress will be surely an inspiration to many girls.



What do you think about Anusha’s style? Tell us in the comments.



