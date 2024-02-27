Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Karan Kundrra’s new film creates excitement among the fans; say ‘Indeed the best surprise…’

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has won over the hearts of a million television and movie lovers with his choice of projects. He made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai on Star Plus and later was a part of many television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Along with that, Karan has also hosted reality shows in the likes of MTV Roadies, MTV Love School and Dance Deewane Juniors. He has also featured in quite some films. Hailing from a Punjabi family, he is quite popular for his stint in rural films along with his stint in the Hindi movie space.

Karan is currently trending on social media for his upcoming film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely which also has Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in the starcast. The movie will release on March 8 and with the announcement of the movie, netizens and fans of Karan are excited to the T!

Take a look at the reactions below:

Fans send him best wishes

Karan’s fans are extremely excited for the movie

Some movies lovers are excited for the movie and are waiting for the trailer

Just came online and seeing this great news



Poster bhi out hogya & trailer gonna release today



Indeed the best surprise



Finally Actor Karan Kundrra is back #KaranKundrra #TeraKyaHogaLovely pic.twitter.com/QF2gqTkiZ2 — Ashwin (@Ashwin2209) February 27, 2024

Netizens pray for the success of the movie

waited so long for this one....



wishing the fair share of acknowledgement for you& success for the movie



All the best #KaranKundrra & team #TeraKyaHogaLovely

Har Har Mahadev — Khushi (@Khushi99569172) February 27, 2024

Karan is extremely loved, isn’t he?

The way whoever meets him never fails to praise him#KaranKundrra#TejRan pic.twitter.com/Of2pvxLVWh — Asmita (@behera_asmita) February 27, 2024

