Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Karan Kundrra’s new film creates excitement among the fans; say ‘Indeed the best surprise…’

Karan is currently trending on social media for his upcoming film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely which also has Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in the starcast. The movie will release on March 8.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 14:20
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has won over the hearts of a million television and movie lovers with his choice of projects. He made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai on Star Plus and later was a part of many television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Along with that, Karan has also hosted reality shows in the likes of MTV Roadies, MTV Love School and Dance Deewane Juniors. He has also featured in quite some films. Hailing from a Punjabi family, he is quite popular for his stint in rural films along with his stint in the Hindi movie space. 

(Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash’s BREATHTAKING LOOKS in bodycon outfits is sure to awaken the inner diva in you!

Take a look at the reactions below:

Fans send him best wishes

Karan’s fans are extremely excited for the movie

Some movies lovers are excited for the movie and are waiting for the trailer

Netizens pray for the success of the movie

Karan is extremely loved, isn’t he?

Karan is extremely loved, isn't he? 

TellyChakkar wishes Karan all the best for his upcoming movie and lots of success in his career ahead!

TellyChakkar wishes Karan all the best for his upcoming movie and lots of success in his career ahead!

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 14:20

