Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress Sumati Singh talks about the love for Television this World Television Day; “Despite the changes in channels and shows over time, television remains a crucial part of our lives”

MUMBAI: World Television Day is celebrated annually on the 21 November and is marked to observe the significance of television in the lives of people worldwide. Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame actress Sumati Singh opens up about the day, and the never-ending love for television. She also shares how she felt when she saw herself on television for the first time.

Sharing about the role television has played in her life, Sumati says, “Television has played a significant role in our lives, especially during our childhood. I fondly recall eagerly waiting for shows like Chitrahaar, and Sundays were reserved for family gatherings to watch epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana. Despite the changes in channels and shows over time, television remains a crucial part of our lives, creating cherished memories and bringing people together. I am grateful for the role it has played in shaping our experiences.”

The actress also reveals the moment she first saw herself on television, “My initial role may have been modest, but the excitement was overwhelming. Being a fan of numerous actors and then finding myself on the same path was indescribably special and emotional. Witnessing my mom's tears made the moment even more profound and memorable for me.”

While the OTT medium has been receiving a lot of viewership in recent years, Sumati shares that each medium has its place in people’s lives. She says, “OTT and television cater to distinct audiences, with some viewers embracing both platforms. While preferences vary, it's incorrect to assume that OTT has entirely overshadowed television. Even in today's landscape, television continues to have a dedicated and substantial audience.”

It is great to see Sumati’s passion and love for the television medium, and we are sure we will get to see her amaze us in many great roles on our screens.