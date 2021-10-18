Tera Mera Saath Rahe: Who is Radhika?

MUMBAI : Star Bharat’ serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe is going to see some high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. With the recent developments in the show where Gopika is supposed to stay as a guest in the Modi house till Diwali she has been told not to communicate or speak with anyone in the house unless asked.

Having said that, last week the viewers saw an international Japanese client who came into the Modi Mansion to sign up for a business deal with the Modis’ family business. While presenting the plan due to Ashi and Mamis’ evil plan, they spoilt Sakshams’ presentation by putting pictures of Gopika in the slide show.

Feeling disrespected, the client leaves the Modi Mansion in anger as he feels disrespected and believed that Saksham is not capable of being in business with. With Gopika saving the day by requesting the client to give them one more opportunity by being nice to his small son and feeding him food – her innocence wins his heart and he agrees to give Saksham another chance.

As the viewers in the earlier episodes must have seen how Ashidecieted the family by showcasing Gopikas’ design as her own – Mithila asks Ashi to make a necklace design to pitch to the client. Ashi being stunned reaches out to Gopika for help – who in return does make a beautiful design and further on refuses to give the same to Ashi – as she believes that if she gives Saksham a design herself – she will be able to make a place in his heart. Getting a completely opposite reaction Gopika feels demotivated and in turn burns her design. With Ba being her only alliance – she tries to save the day in her own way.

Things don’t just end here- Ashi gives a Googled design to the family and Saksham finds out that it is stolen from one of their competitions – that leads to Ashi being questioned. While being questioned the doorbell rings and a surprise arrives for Saksham which in turn – turns out to be Gopikas design – but under the name of Radhika.

Now, who is this Radhika?

Having everyone impressed with her design and coming in the last resort to help in a very anonymous way – Will Radhika come out and show her real self

One can only wait and watch.

