Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis compared 'India's Best Dancer 3' (IBD3) contestant Aniket Chauhan with legendary actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin and said that if he were a dancer, his moves would be similar to Aniket's.
He got impressed with Aniket's dance moves on the song 'Haawa Haawa' from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rockstar'. The 20-year-old contestant has been selected directly to the best 12 from the audition round because of his performance.

Terence said: "Watching you perform, I am reminded of an iconic figure from the history of cinema. In any acting school, you will learn that there is no actor greater than him. That actor is Charlie Chaplin. He was the funniest actor of that era. Although he was not a dancer, today the thought strikes me that if Charlie Chaplin were a dancer, he would have probably danced like you."

Terence has judged reality shows like 'Dance India Dance' and 'Nach Baliye' and also choreographed in films like 'Lagaan', 'Jhankaar Beats', and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', among others. He is currently part of the panel of judges including choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dance Season 3'.

He further praised the contestant and added: "The way you act, mimic and do comedy, one can see that you have lots of fun dancing and there is always a big smile on your face. Like Charlie Chaplin, you have a similar smile on your face. He was so gifted and could capture emotions so well, he would say a lot without saying anything. You have the power to say a lot through your performance. You are the 'Charlie Chaplin of dance', God bless you."

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

