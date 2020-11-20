Terence Lewis to give a terrific performance on the grand finale of India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show India’s Best Dancer has become the talk of the town as the top 5 finalists head towards winning the trophy of 'India's Best Dancer' this weekend. The show has garnered massive love and appreciation from the audience, celebrities and the entertainment fraternity and now the audience will decide who is the ultimate winner. The grand finale will witness many outstanding performances not only by the contestants but also the judges and guests.

As the grand finale is nearing, Terence Lewis expressed, "D day is around the corner when India will choose best from the best. I am really looking forward to the grand finale, as the day is getting closer the top 5 contestants have doubled their practice routine to make sure every move and step makes an impact. It is going to be tough to decide who should win the title of 'India's Best Dancer' because all 5 contestants are strong, they know the art of brilliantly executing an act or a concept through their dance. Besides, to lessen the stress amidst the contestants, there are some performances that the judges and guests have prepared. I think for me all 5 hold a strong place but India will choose who takes the title home".

The competition between the top 5 contestants - Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Shubranil Paul and Paramdeep Singh will be worth watching as all the contestants excel in their own dance form and have made benchmark which is hard to surpass. The judges and the audience are equally excited for the weekend as India will decide India's Best Dancer.

