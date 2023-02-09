"Terence Lewis mesmerizes Moushumi Ji with his dance moves on Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer'!"

MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy an evening filled with dance, music, and nostalgia as Sony Entertainment Television's 'India’s Best Dancer 3,' celebrates the "Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal" where two contestants will team up with a choreographer to deliver jaw-dropping performances that will leave you spellbound.

But that's not all! The evening will be graced by the legendary Moushumi Chatterjee, whose infectious energy will light up the stage and steal your hearts.

The magic doesn't stop there! IBD heartthrobs Aniket Chauhan and Boogie LLB are adding a dash of romance to the night as they take the stage with Moushumi Chatterjee, dancing to the timeless classic "O Hansini." Moushumi Ji herself couldn't resist their charm and accepted a rose from the dashing duo.

But wait, there's more! Judge Terence Lewis decided to sweep Moushumi Ji off her feet, literally! He took her in his arms and danced with her to the enchanting tune of "O Hansini," leaving Moushumi Chatterjee utterly dazzled.

Don't miss this extraordinary evening filled with electrifying performances, romantic moments, and surprises that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's a night of triple the fun, triple the excitement and triple the entertainment! Stay tuned for "Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal" on Sony Entertainment Television's India’s Best Dancer 3 this Saturday – Sunday at 8 PM.