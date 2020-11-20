‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ actor Pearl V Puri achieves another milestone, thanks fans

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and handsome actors, Pearl V Puri has a huge fan following. His acting chops and good looks have mesmerized the audience. Presently, he is garnering appreciations from all corners for his song Teri Aankhon Mein. And the cherry on top is that the song has reached 110 Million views within weeks of its release.

With this, Pearl has achieved another milestone. Since the day of its release, Pearl and the song have become the talk of the town! The actor has caused a stir amongst the fans with his adorable screen presence in this romantic number. It has become everyone's favorite album nowadays, with its old school love story and the wonderful duo of the handsome Pearl V Puri and the stunning Divya Khosla Kumar.

Taking to social media, an elated Pearl expressed his happiness and gratitude towards his fans and followers with a beautiful video and caption celebrating the 110 Million views.

"Can’t thank y’all enough for this amazing Diwali gift I love y’all . Keep showering your love I want this to touch 1 billion soon but 150 million as soon as possible and I know you will make this possible,” he said.

