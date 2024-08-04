Teri Meri Doriyaann FAN FICTION: Diljeet’s mother might become another Manbeer after knowing Sahiba’s past; will blame her for using Diljeet?

Diljeet will be celebrating Akeer’s birthday with Sahiba and Angad will end up there. Amidst thunder, storm and lightning, Angad and Sahiba will come face to face!
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high expectations, and has since held the audience captive with its engaging storyline. Set against a Punjabi backdrop, the show features three intertwining love stories starring talented actors like Himanshi Parashar, Vijayendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora.

The current plot revolves around Sahiba and Angad parting ways. Angad is unaware that he has a son called Akeer while he hates Sahiba and cannot see her face. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: WORRIES! Diljeet and Akeer's concern heightened as Sahiba trips)

Earlier, Sahiba believed that upon seeing Angad again after a long time. However, she gets reminded of the times he had broken her trust and humiliated her. She will not let Angad learn Akeer's true identity, holding Akeer's birth certificate.

Now, Diljeet will be celebrating Akeer's birthday with Sahiba and Angad will end up there. Amidst thunder, storm and lightning, Angad and Sahiba will come face to face!

Well the audience feels that Diljeet and Sahiba should stay together and that Angad should be out of the picture. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba feels insecure about Akeer after seeing Angad )

If Angad stays away even after knowing about Diljeet and Sahiba, there can be a fresh spin to the story where there can be two couples, Angad can search for new love. Sahiba can also live burden free. All of this will be good as long as Diljeet and his family do not come to know about Sahiba’s marriage because once that is out, Sahiba will be blamed for using Diljeet. And if not, there might be hopes that his family sympathizes with her and Diljeet stands up for her if the family members are being mean to Sahiba.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

