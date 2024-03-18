Teri Meri Doriyaann leap: Keerat to live in the Brar mansion post MARRIAGE away from Garry - EXCLUSIVE

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 15:03
1

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always been high on drama.

The show features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles as Angad and Sahiba. According to the storyline, Angad and Sahiba have faced a sea of turbulent phases and have still managed to be with one another and that is only because of their love for each other. 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Indar takes Sahiba to the doctor

Well, the show is soon going to take a leap.

Post the leap, the narrative is going to change as Sahiba will be seen living with some other man and Angad will be seen alone.

Yogendra Vikram Singh has been roped in to play the parallel lead in the show.

According to some exclusive information coming to our news desk, the new family will be introduced in the Holi sequence which will be a transition to the leap. Sahiba and her son will be living with Yogendra’s character and his family. As for the family, Yogendra’s character will consider a girl as his rakhi sister and will respect her mother as his parent. He will share roof with them.

On the other hand, Keerat and Garry get married and live in the Brar mansion.

However, Garry will not be seen living with Keerat.

There seem to be an immense change in the dynamics of the relationships shared by characters in Teri Meri Doriyaann. 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Sahiba requests Angad to take her along

What are your thoughts on the leap and the exciting twists lined up in the Teri Meri Doriyaann? Let us know in the comment section below!
 

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 15:03

