Teri Meri Doriyaann: Yami Khandelwal roped in for the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE

Teri Meri Doriyaann is all set to take a leap and there are many new actors which have been roped in for the show. Yami has earlier been the winner of Junior Miss India 2023.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 18:03
Yami Khandelwal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to updating our readers about the latest happenings from the television industry. 

We have an exciting update from the world of television. Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann will soon witness an exciting new entry. (Also Read: https://m.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/teri-meri-doriyaann-spoiler-twist-sahiba-and-angads-unexpected-encounter-goes)

Actress Yami Khandelwal will be seen entering the show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is all set to take a leap and there are many new actors which have been roped in for the show. 

Yami has earlier been the winner of Junior Miss India 2023.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high expectations, and has since held the audience captive with its engaging storyline. Set against a Punjabi backdrop, the show features three intertwining love stories starring talented actors like Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. (Also Read: https://m.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/teri-meri-doriyaann-spoiler-diljit-and-sahiba-cry-their-son-finally-meet-him-240331)

The current plot revolves around Seerat and Yashraj Baweja joining hands to seek revenge on Sahiba and Angad.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Star Plus Angad Sahiba Yogendra Singh Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 18:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Katrina Kaif once revealed she wished to have kids much before she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. From Boom to Phone Bhooth, the actress has come...
Shiv Thakare reveals what went wrong on sets of his show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, ‘lost interest in the show…’
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game. Later,...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Govinda overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in the OG film? Vashu Bhagnani breaks his silence
MUMBAI: When Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released in 1998, it was one of the biggest blockbusters of the time. It had a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Yami Khandelwal roped in for the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to updating our readers about the latest happenings...
Angad Bedi opens up on cricket's influence and acknowledges his father Bishan Singh Bedi's legacy
MUMBAI: When Angad Bedi comes onto the cricket field to play a special match with HT City in Mumbai, he is literally a...
Harsh Chhaya opens up about his divorce from ex-wife Shefali Shah; Says ‘The separation was pretty tough’
MUMBAI: Harsh Chhaya, one of the most talented actors in the Hindi cinema industry, got married to Shefali Shah in 1994...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif once revealed she wished to have kids much before she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare reveals what went wrong on sets of his show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, ‘lost interest in the show…’
Harsh Chhaya
Harsh Chhaya opens up about his divorce from ex-wife Shefali Shah; Says ‘The separation was pretty tough’
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal finally reacts to the pregnancy rumours following marriage; Says 'I was like what is wrong with you'
Manisha
Manisha Rani talks about actor vs influencer debate, here's what she believes
Vrushab Khadtale
Vrushab Khadtale Shares Inspirational Journey Working Alongside Bollywood Icon Anil Kapoor in "Fanney Khan" in 2018
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone-hosted 'Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' Goes Live Today - Here's What You Can Expect this season