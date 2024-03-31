Teri Meri Doriyaann: Yami Khandelwal roped in for the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to updating our readers about the latest happenings from the television industry.

Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann will soon witness an exciting new entry.

Actress Yami Khandelwal will be seen entering the show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is all set to take a leap and there are many new actors which have been roped in for the show.

Yami has earlier been the winner of Junior Miss India 2023.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high expectations, and has since held the audience captive with its engaging storyline. Set against a Punjabi backdrop, the show features three intertwining love stories starring talented actors like Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora.

The current plot revolves around Seerat and Yashraj Baweja joining hands to seek revenge on Sahiba and Angad.

