Teri Meri Doriyann: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur bags the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE

There are a plethora of shows which are getting launched and many more in the pipeline. Among the many which are launched, Teri Meri Doriyaann has been entertaining the masses with its high voltage drama. The show, with each passing episode showcases an upbeat drama with some interesting twists. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Sahiba raises her hand on Angad to slap him)

As we reported earlier, the makers, Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films will soon take the entertainment quotient a notch higher by introducing a leap.

The promo of the show is already out and Yogendra Vikram Singh will be seen as the new parallel lead in the show. Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, as Angad and Sahiba will be separated by fate and Sahiba will be seen living with Yogendra’s character.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Sonika Gill has been cast for the role of Yogendra’s mother. Well, now we have another interesting update from the show.

Prachi Thakur will be seen as Yogendra’s rakhi sister.

Prachi has been seen shows in the likes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and others.

How excited are you for the leap in Teri Meri Doriyaann?

