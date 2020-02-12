Terrance Lewis dances on Ridham Kalyan’s tune on Indian idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol has been a singing reality show which has always given a platform to all the aspiring singers out there and with this season they also made sure to give our nation one of the best singing talent like every season. This weekend Indian idol season 11 welcomed the judges of the upcoming show India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur and Terrance Lewis who came with their



The Punjabi Munda Ridham kalyan performed on the song “Satrangi Re”. His spellbound performance made everyone give him a standing ovation. Terrance also told this song is his favorite song. Terrance Lewis was touched by his performance ,not only that he danced on the song “Satrangi Re” as well while Ridham sang for him . Terrance gave a swaying performance and made everyone go gala over his performance .

Further in the show Geeta also said “ I was taken back to the time when this song was shot,you sang very beautifully . Wish you all the best for your future”.



