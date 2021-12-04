Terrible News! Senior journalist , Padam Shri Vinod Dua passes away at 67

MUMBAI: On Saturday, veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away in Mumbai.

The news was confirmed on Instagram by Mallika Dua. She said, “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel, and drive each other up the wall. The cremation will take place tomorrow (5.12.21) at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon,” she wrote in her post.

A pioneer of Hindi broadcast journalism, he worked for both Doordarshan and NDTV.

Mallika had indicated her father was in the ICU of a Delhi hospital and he was "beyond critical" a month ago.

Vinod Dua, who has been hospitalized with Covid this year, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, to the virus in June.

He has been in and out of hospitals ever since and his health has suffered.

“Mama would not have given up on him or watch him give up on himself. She will guide us to do what’s best for him. My sister and I are okay. Mallika had written in an earlier Instagram post that she had been raised by the stronges

Vinod Dua is survived by two daughters, Bakul Dua, who is a clinical psychologist, and Mallika Dua, a comedian.

We extend our condolences to the daughters!

