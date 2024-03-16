“With the 9 - month leap, viewers will see a rebooted version of Kavya!” says Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 18:53
Kavya

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's captivating narrative, ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, has witnessed an intense high point in the show with the death of Kavya’s brother-in-law, Omi. In a conspiracy driven by Giriraj’s step-mother Badi Amma, an accident leads to Omi’s death and Kavya is in a coma but the Pradhan family thinks that Kavya got Omi killed to avenge her sister, Navya’s death. 
When Kavya finally wakes up from the coma, she learns that she is suspended from her role as an IAS Officer due to the murder charge she faces for Omi’s death, and her beloved Adi now despises her because he believes she has killed Omi. 
Talking about the intense track, actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “So far, viewers have witnessed the tumultuous journey of Kavya through every stage of her life and how she manoeuvres each situation with her presence of mind. With the 9-month leap, viewers will see a rebooted version of Kavya - more bebaak, and more spunky. Her determination to win back everything that is rightfully hers will make her unstoppable! Every situation teaches you something; Kavya has endured it all but she’s always done the right thing. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will follow Kavya’s journey where is resolute in regaining Adi’s love and faith while getting reinstated as an IAS officer.” 
Tune into ‘Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’ every Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

