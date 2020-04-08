News

The actors of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms come together to recreate Muskurayega India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2020 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: The actors of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms - Shakti, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, Vaishnodevi and Santoshi Maa came together to recreate the magic of Muskurayega India.

Couple of days back Akshay Kumar along with other bollywood actors put out this song to encourage Indians.

Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut wanted to resonate the same emotion and got their actors to recreate the song. It was literally put together in half a day with actors shooting their portions from their respective homes and sending it over here.

Tags Rashmi Sharma Telefilms - Shakti Pyar ki Luka Chuppi Vaishnodevi Santoshi Maa the magic of Muskurayega India Akshay Kumar Pawan Kumar Marut TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here