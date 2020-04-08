The actors of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms come together to recreate Muskurayega India

MUMBAI: The actors of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms - Shakti, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, Vaishnodevi and Santoshi Maa came together to recreate the magic of Muskurayega India.

Couple of days back Akshay Kumar along with other bollywood actors put out this song to encourage Indians.

Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut wanted to resonate the same emotion and got their actors to recreate the song. It was literally put together in half a day with actors shooting their portions from their respective homes and sending it over here.