The audience ‘LOVES TO HATE’ characters like Viraj and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Namik Paul is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors on television today.

After Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (Bindu and SJ STUDIOS), the announcement of Namik coming back with Ek Deewana Tha (LSD Films) on Sony TV piqued the excitement levels of many fans. However, the character that he essays in the show – Shiv, was a ghost who is obsessed and in love with the female protagonist. He played an unconventional part and had the audience smitten with his character. And soon, he entered Kasautii Zindagii Kii as Viraj as the antagonist.

While the show eventually saw him in a positive light, his gradual transition to a negative personality was surprising.

The characters of Komolika and Viraj are such that the audience would love to hate. Vamps and villains play an integral role in shaping a story as you wouldn’t have your hero and heroine rise to the levels of the audience’s admiration. And somewhere Namik Paul and Aamna Sharif have gained massive appreciation for their roles as people absolutely love to hate him!