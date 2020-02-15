News

The audience ‘LOVES TO HATE’ characters like Viraj and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 10:30 AM

MUMBAI: Namik Paul is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors on television today.

After Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (Bindu and SJ STUDIOS), the announcement of Namik coming back with Ek Deewana Tha (LSD Films) on Sony TV piqued the excitement levels of many fans. However, the character that he essays in the show – Shiv, was a ghost who is obsessed and in love with the female protagonist. He played an unconventional part and had the audience smitten with his character. And soon, he entered Kasautii Zindagii Kii as Viraj as the antagonist.

While the show eventually saw him in a positive light, his gradual transition to a negative personality was surprising.

The characters of Komolika and Viraj are such that the audience would love to hate. Vamps and villains play an integral role in shaping a story as you wouldn’t have your hero and heroine rise to the levels of the audience’s admiration. And somewhere Namik Paul and Aamna Sharif have gained massive appreciation for their roles as people absolutely love to hate him!

Tags Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kay Viraj Komolika Ek Duje Ke Vaaste Ek Deewana Tha Sony TV Namik Paul Aamna Sharif TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here