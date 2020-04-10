The BEST of Raghbir MOMENTS from Bepanaah Pyaar!

MUMBAI: While performance is the key to succeeding at your new job, so is the presentation.

Pearl V Puri impresses us with his dimples and chocolate boy image on Television with his performance as Mahir in Naagin 3.

The lad knows how to dress to impress and being an actor being dressed a little fashionably becomes a mandate, even though it is a set of boxers! As for Pearl, we must say that his sense of fashion just about awesome.

Apart from that, his stint in Bepanaah Pyaar has got him traction of fans who absolutely adore him as Raghbir. His acting as an alcoholic and the sarcasm he uses in his dailouges is something which has the fans smitten along with the romantic chocolate boy image he portrays.

People can't get over his image of his personality on-screen which is a mix of cuteness and sexiness.

Here we bring to you some of the top moments from the dairy of all Raghbir's fans...

