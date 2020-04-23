This is the best time for me, people calling me Binny ji says, Mannphodganj ki Binny actress Pranati Rai Prakash !!!

MUMBAI: A movie completes with a hero, heroine, and villain. This is not the whole picture if you want to know the truth. There are many character roles in a movie that stick with the heroes or villains and lead the movie forward. But sometimes, due to a powerful impact, or captivating incidents, these actors become a fan favourite. There are many Series and movies in Bollywood where actors playing the character roles get appreciation and awards. Be it Manoj Bajpai from films like Bandit Queen, Aka, Satya and Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, Sacred Games where he was known by his character name Ganesh Gaitonde.

Bollywood Actress Pranati Rai Prakash was recently a part of the web series “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, which narrates the story of a woman looking to make her dreams come true while staying in touch with traditional values. But in this series what caught more fan attention was Binny and the character that she portrayed. Fans loved Binny's modern and quirky, yet her desi swag style, and she has gained a lot of appreciation for it. ''Best appreciation as an actor happens when you're called by your character’s name and hence this is the best time for me because so many of my fans are calling me Binny Ji and that's so sweet, I also saw these TikTok videos on my dialogues and I was so happy to hear my voice and watch them enact my scenes. I'm really happy how everyone is responding to my character Binny.'' Pranati said.

The MX Original Series is a dramedy adapted from the book “Band Baaja Boys” by Rachna Singh. The show is written by Amitosh Nagpal and directed by Vikas Chandra. The 10 episodic series also features Alka Kaushal, Atul Srivastava, Anurag Sinha, Fahmaan Khan, Abhinav Anand, Samar Vermani, Kritika Pandey, Aru Verma in key roles.