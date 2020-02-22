The cast and crew of Star Plus’ Sanjivani MOURN the loss of an important unit member...

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com brings to you an extremely sad news.

A spot dada from the sets of Star Plus’ Sanjivani passed away.

Fondly known as Chhotu dada, the unit member lost his life in a deadly accident. Chhotu got burned because of gas leakage.

A source revealed, “The accident happened at his place in the kitchen. He got severely burnt because of which he was rushed to a hospital. We at Cinevistaas also contributed a decent amount of money for his treatment. However, after a couple of days, we received the news of his sad demise”.

Remembering Chhotu, the sources added, “Chhoti dada was one of the very few spot dadas who used to greet everyone with a smile. He used to very warmly welcome the guests. He never used to discriminate between lead actors, character artists and juniors. He was one of the few people who felt happy in serving people on the sets”.

Have a look at his picture:

Chhotu was a part of Cinevistaas Pvt Ltd. for a very long time and worked for shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Ek Hazaron Mey Meri Behna Hai, Beyhad and Sanjivani.

TellyChakkar.com would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. May Chhotu dada’s soul rest in peace.