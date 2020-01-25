The cast of ALTBalaji’s Bebaki starring Kushal Tandon and Karan Jotwani shoot in Shimla

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji is bringing a new series titled Bebaki. It is 50 episodes series based on a Muslim backdrop, revolving around two big families.

Actors Kushal Tandon and Karan Jotwani will be seen in the lead roles playing brothers in the series while Shiv Jyoti Rajput will play the female protagonist paired opposite Kushal in the series.

The cast has begun shooting with an outdoor shooting at the beautiful locales of Shimla. Take a look at these few pictures and video of them having enjoying shooting between mountains and snow.

Bebaki will also star actors namely Suchitra Pillai, Mahir Pandhi, Pratik Sehajpal and Mrinalini Tyagi, Saloni Vora and Sameer Malhotra.