The cast of COLORS’ 'Doree' opens up about Mahi Bhanushali's incredible transformation into Bhola

MUMBAI: COLORS’ 'Doree' is making waves with its captivating storyline centred around its young protagonist, Doree (portrayed by Mahi Bhanushali). This heartfelt narrative showcases the clash between Doree's progressive ideas and the orthodox thoughts of Kailashi Devi Thakur (played by Sudhaa Chandran). In the current storyline, to revive Agni’s (Doree’s father) memories, Doree has transformed herself into a boy named Bhola. In the new avatar, she hesitates to reveal herself to those who know her upon seeing the fake parents. As Bhola tries different ways to jog Agni’s memory, the adorable actor essaying the role is receiving immense love and support from the fans.

Amar Upadhyay, portraying the role of Agni says, “Doree is a versatile actor. She was portraying a female character, but now she embodies the role of Bhola, a boy, owing to a twist in the story. She executes the role beautifully, with the appearance of a boy and the short hair suits her. She is diligently working on modulating her voice to resemble that of a boy. I must commend the immense effort she puts into embodying and loving the character, and her ability to memorize every dialogue is truly amazing.”

