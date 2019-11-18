The chemistry between Jannat Zubair and TikTok star Awez Darbar simply wows us!

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is an Indian film and television actress who started her career in 2009 but rose to fame with Colors' Tu Aashiqui. She is one of the most hardworking actresses and has now begun to star in many music albums. She is also a TikTok star and uploads a lot of videos with her little brother to entertain her fans.



Recently, the actress won the most popular celebrity on social media award.



Meanwhile, Awez is a renowned choreographer and a social media star with a massive TikTok following. One of the achievements of this young boy is that he has won the TikTok Comedian Award. He is the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar. He was a Shiamak instructor and was quite popular among his students.



We came across a video shared by a fan on Jannat’s fan page where you can these two popular faces doing a TikTok video, and we must say that the two share amazing chemistry and really set the screen on fire.



The video is quite entertaining, and we are sure that fans want to see more of them together.



Have a look at the adorable video below.