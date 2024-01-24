The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI: Setting a new standard for guilt-free indulgence, The Cinnamon Kitchen, a Delhi-based bakery founded by Priyasha Saluja, aspires to make plant-based, organic, and gluten-free treats not just an alternative but a preferred choice in India. With a delectable range of spreads, snacks, cookies, cakes, and breads, the brand believes in offering nourishing delights that are both wholesome and irresistible. As The Cinnamon Kitchen seeks to expand its footprint, Priyasha enters Shark Tank India 3 with an ask of Rs 60 lakhs in exchange for a 2% equity stake in the business.

The journey of The Cinnamon Kitchen began in 2018 with Priyasha Saluja, the founder, motivated by her personal battle with PCOS at the age of 13. Being a foodie herself, she transformed her struggles into a passion project, sharing healthy recipes and lifestyle tips on social media. What started as an Instagram endeavour, transitioned into a brand in 2019 with an investment of 50,000. Adding a sprinkle of stardust to The Cinnamon Kitchen's success are Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others, who are not just followers of Priyasha's health-conscious creations, but also often share their love for the brand on social media. But will the Sharks indulge in The Cinnamon Kitchen's vision of transforming the way people view healthy indulgence? Watch Shark Tank India 3 to find out!

While talking about her experience on Shark Tank India, Chef Priyasha Saluja, Founder, The Cinnamon Kitchen said, “Participating in Shark Tank India proved to be a significant turning point for my brand, The Cinnamon Kitchen. Beyond gaining exposure and securing investment, the valuable insights shared by the sharks on optimizing business operations and propelling it to new heights were truly priceless. Their kindness and empathy towards the challenges faced by early-stage entrepreneurs resonated deeply. I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of the Shark Tank India experience and eagerly anticipate the promising future ahead for the brand.”

