THE CLIMAX SCENE FROM ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s M-O-M IS SURE TO SEND CHILLS DOWN YOUR SPINE

There arguably couldn’t have been a prouder moment for India as it became the first country to orbit around Mars in its very first attempt. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have done absolute justice in capturing this priceless instance in its fictional representation, of the Mars mission, titled M-O-M: Mission Over Mars. With the audience at the edge of their seat being firmly engrossed in the proceedings, this climax scene from the highly-appreciated web series has left goosebumps aplenty.

Speaking about the climax scene, with emotions running high in the control room, Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh ensured that their emotions are felt by the audience to leave a lasting impact. Commenting on the epic scene, Sakshi Tanwar said, “I felt extremely proud while shooting for the climax scene. Having been part of the show over the past few months, our characters and the mission had become such an integral part of us. All we could do and think about was science and rockets. Despite knowing each and every part of the scene and how it would pan out, the feeling of accomplishment that we, as scientists felt, was absolutely surreal. We may be portraying the role of scientists on screen, but the success of the mission meant so much to not only to us but to everyone on set. Seeing the manner in which people were celebrating in their own way and hugging each other, the show really couldn’t have culminated on a better note.”

What makes this web series, featuring eight episodes, stand out is its gripping narrative, is it’s realistic portrayal of characters and its power to make the audience feel part of the mission. Adding a personal touch, the show highlights the struggles, aspirations, hopes, and dreams of the four women scientists who were the backbone of the mission. Playing their roles to perfection, this fantastic four, Nandita Hariprasad (Sakshi Tanwar), Moushumi Ghosh (Mona Singh), Neetu Sinha (Nidhi Singh) and Megan (Palomi Ghosh), fight against all odds to make this mission a resounding success.

