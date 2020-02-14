The contestants’ journey of 140 days make the contestants emotional

MUMBAI: After spending four and a half months in the Bigg Boss house, the top 6 contestants - Aarti, Sidharth, Shehnaz, Asim, Rashami and Paras were shown clips of their journey that made them audience’s favorite. While Sidharth, Rashami, Paras and Aarti were known television faces and had a huge fan following, Asim and Shehnaz who were new on television, have garnered a lot of love and support nationwide, all thanks to Bigg Boss.

Asim Riaz, who hails from Jammu was the least popular contestant who shot to fame with his incredible game. Because of his outstanding performance, Asim gained popularity not only in India but also in different parts of the world. Asim sports a wide smile as he watches a clip of his own Bigg Boss journey. There is also an audience cheering him on as he stands on a podium and removes his shirt and thank them for the love and support they have given him.

Next up to live the nostalgic moment are Rashami, Shehnaz and Paras. Rashami, whose journey on the show has been a total roller coaster ride, breaks into tears when she sees a clip of her journey and how she managed to survive the show. Shehnaz, on seeing a clip says that she enjoyed her time on the show and made some amazing memories in the house. She thanks Bigg Boss for making her what she is today. Bigg Boss, in return, commends her conduct on the show. Paras, who entered the house as a confident personality, didn’t only play the game but also controlled it. He, too, is left teary eyed as he witnesses clips from his journey.

While watching videos of their journeys is exhilarating for the contestants, their anxiety is still soaring high as they are just a day away from the Bigg finale night.

Who will come out victorious and hold the trophy of this season?