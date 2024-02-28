The Dance + Pro Finale Is Here! Brace Yourselves To Witness The Extravagenza On 3rd March At 6pm!

The Dance

MUMBAI: Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus has kept audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. The audience has been witnessing a varied range of talent and performances from the contestants this season.

If it's about dance, Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro is a one-stop destination for witnessing the best dance performances. Well-studded with fabulous and talented contestants and even more amazing judges and captains, the show never misses a chance to surprise viewers with every episode. With the finale around the corner, the audience has witnessed the top four contestants of Dance + Pro. Akanksha, Ritesh Pal, Rakesh, and Aman-Kunal are the top four contestants, and with their sheer hard work and talent, they have made it to the finale. The grand finale of the dance reality show Dance + Pro will be held on March 3rd at 6 p.m. on Star Plus. The grand finale will be graced by Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis; this will indeed be a visual treat for the audience to witness Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Remo Dsouza share the same stage after years. The finale will consist of some dhamaakedaar performances by the contestants, which will keep the audience hooked on their television screens!
Get ready to witness the magical and mesmerising performances of the contestants in Dance + Pro! Brace yourselves to witness the finale of Dance + Pro on March 3rd at 6 p.m. on Star Plus!

Watch Dance+ Pro on Star Plus at 6 p.m. Dance + Pro airs on Saturday and Sunday on Star Plus and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

