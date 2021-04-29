The decision was no looking back: Rajan Shahi reveals that he tried to stop Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce in a heart-warming post

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is very closely attached to the cast and crew of his shows "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" "Anupamaa" and "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2". He treats them like family, and his cast even calls the set of their show as their second home because they are taken care of so well. His Instagram account speaks a lot about it where he doesn't hesitate to write encouraging words for his team and also treat his followers with some behind the scene photographs. And his recent post on Anupamaa and Vanraj from his TRP-topping show "Anupamaa" is too touching for words.

"Anupamaa" went on-air in July 2020, after it's release was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. Soon after it went live, the audience fell in love with the storyline which revolved around a middle-aged homemaker and her struggle to create an identity for herself. The relatable concept and the impactful performance by the cast made the show the audience's favourite and it has been topping TRP charts since then. The recent track in the show includes Vanraj and Anupamaa heading towards their divorce.

In his post that he shared, along with the pic of the lead pair of his show, Rajan mentioned how he too wants Anupamaa and Vanraj to reconcile but unfortunately "the divorce is imminent".

He praised Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, who play Vanraj and Anupamaa, respectively, for portraying their characters in the most realistic way possible, and appreciated his crew for being firm on their decision of going ahead with the divorce.

His post read, "ONE OF MY FAVORITE PICTURES OF VANRAJ AND ANUPAMAA.

#THANKS SUDHANSHU FOR THE UPGRADED PIC

#WAS THERE AND WATCHING BOTH WHILE THIS SCENE WAS BEING SHOT REALISED HOW WELL SUDHANSHU AND RUPALI PLAY THEIR RESPECTIVE CHARACTERS AND A "UNTOLD UN EXPLAINED BEAUTIFULL CHEMISTRY"

EVEN THOUGH SO CLOSELY INVOLVED IN THE MAKING OF THE SHOW...I FEEL BAD ON WHY DID VANRAJ BREAK ANUPAMAA'S TRUST.. WHY DO RELATIONSHIPS END ... FAITH FEDILITY TRUST IS THE FOUNDATION OF A MARRIAGE.. .THEN WHY?? CAN THEIR RELATIONSHIP EVER BE RECTIFIED?? MIND SAYS NO HEART SAYS... KNOWING THAT NOW THE DIVORCE IS IMMINENT AND VERY SOON AND FINALLY THEY WILL NOT BE.. AND IF THE INEVITABLE HAPPEN WHAT IS THEIR JOURNEY AHEAD .. WHAT HAPPENS TO THEIR LOVED ONES.. WILL THEIR PATHS CROSS AGAIN.. WISHED THINGS WERE DIFFERENT AND THINGS OF PAST COULD BE ERASED..

INFACT CALLED WRITERS AND CREATIVES IF THEY WOULD CHANGE THEIR MIND OR WE NOW GO TOWARDS THE COUNTDOWN AS DECIDED.. THE DECISION WAS NOW NO LOOKING BACK!!!!!! THIS I FELT WAS THE POWER OF GREAT WRITING PERFORMANCE DIRECTION.. I BECOME A VIEWER AND NOT THE MAKER OF ANUPAMAA IN SECONDS.. HATS OF TO THE WRITERS DIRECTOR'S CREATIVES EDITOR DOP MUSIC ART PRODUCTION DESIGN COSTUMES... "TEAM" FOR THIS..."

He also said that the relationship that AnuRaj, the nickname coined for Anupamaa and Vanraj, shared should be taken as a lesson by other couples. He wrote, "HOPE ALL COUPLES LEARN FROM ANUPAMAA VANRAJ JOURNEY OF HOPE PAIN BETRAYL AND FINALLY .. I GUESS ONE OF THE LAST FEW MOMENTS OF BOTH TOGETHER..AND SINCE IM THERE WITH THEM ON OUTDOOR WILL MAKE SURE IM PERSONALLY THERE WHEN THEY SHOOT SCENES TOGETHER TO CHERISH IT FIRST HAND.. AND MOST IMPORTANTLY HATS OFF SUDHANSHU RUPALI FOR POTRAYING THE MOST DIFFICULT CHARACTERS AND IMPERFECTJODI WITH SO MUCH PERFECTION AND NUANCES LIKE I ALWAYS SAY ANUPAMAA IS THE MOST "UNCOVENTIONAL LOVE STORY OF A HUSBAND WIFE" AND EXCEPTIONALLY POTRAYED BY BOTH THU THU THU."

Though this is how the story will move forward, it is heartbreaking to know that nothing can stop AnuRaj from parting ways now. Having said that, the audience can expect more twists in the coming days. So keep watching "Anupamaa", which is produced by Rajan and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.