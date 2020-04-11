THIS is the difference between Shehnaaz and Rashami when it comes to their equation with Siddarth

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house emerged as the winner of the show. Since day one, the actor left his mark on the audience, and today he has a massive fan following.

He is best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu on Colors and also for essaying the character of Angad Bedi in Karan Johar’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

When Siddarth started his journey in the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his ongoing tiff and fight with Rashami Desai, the two worked on a show for Colors and their pairing was loved by the audience.

But post the show, things between sour between them.

On the other hand, Siddarth had one of the best tuning with Shehnaaz and their chemistry was loved by the audience, and their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

In a video, Rashami has revealed one secret about Siddarth where she said that he is very obsessed with his hair, and whenever she would try to mess with his air he would get angry and would stop her.

But whenever Shehnaaz would play with his hair on the show Siddarth never told her anything, and the fans feel that’s the special connection he has with her.

Fans have commented on the video that it’s an emotional connection that Siddarth and Shehnaaz share.

