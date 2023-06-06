The distance between Sanjot and Dilpreet grows, but will their loved ones help them reunite on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan is a family drama that sheds light on a family separated by both physical and emotional disparities. The show talks about the impact of misunderstandings, lack of communication, and unexpressed emotions, which contribute to conflicts among three generations. Dil Diyaan Gallaan has taken viewers on an emotional ride with Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) leaving Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) to go to New York. When harsh words are exchanged between the two, the distances continue to grow but there will be some solace this week, as in unexpected ways Sanjot and Dilpreet’s love for each other will shine through.

The upcoming track will follow Sanjot and Dilpreet trying to put their aching hearts at ease by find a confidant, but with an unexpected twist. When Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) and Veer (Paras Arora) see the sadness that looms over their grandparents, they decide to play cupid amongst the two. They set up social media accounts for Dilpreet and Sanjot respectively, under the pretence of reaching out to an anonymous friend in need. Through awe-worthy moments and heart-warming exchanges, will Dilpreet and Sanjot realise that it is each other they are pouring their heart out to?
 
Will Amrita and Veer’s intervention reunite Sanjot and Dilpreet?

Kaveri Priyam, who plays the role of Amrita Brar, said, “Sanjot and Dilpreet’s love story is a personal favourite of mine. They are two people who can’t imagine life without each other and their emotional reliance on one another is adorable. With their characters being a little out of touch with technology, it was the cutest thing to witness them message each other. I also love how Amrita and Veer take it upon themselves to reunite the inseparable couple. Deep down, even for the viewers, its obvious how much Sanjot and Dilpreet love each other and bringing them to admit is going to get them one step closer to reuniting the family. I just really enjoyed filming these sequences and I know the audiences will swoon at the lovely moment Pankaj Sir and Jasjeet Ma’am share on screen.”

Stay tuned to Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Sony SAB
 

 

