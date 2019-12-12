The element of MYSTERY fused with COMEDY is what makes Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma a MUST WATCH!

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Taarak Mehta is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today.

The characters are entertaining and tickle our funny bones throughout the show. From engaging audiences for over a decade to continuing to be the one of the longest-running series, this Neela Telefilms’ show has become the cult comedy of the small screen.

What makes Taarak Mehta a unique and entertaining show is its star cast. But apart from that, we feel that we also need to give credit to the writers of the show who make the plots interesting. Talking about plots and sub plots, Taarak Mehta has an amazing USP.

The tracks club in the elements of mystery mixed with comedy and that not only makes it interesting to watch what will happen and fold next but also gives that much needed comedy touch when the tension is at its peak.

It's rub tickling and funny to watch how in the build up of tension, the characters get irritated and also lost as to how they should react. The natural way the show takes twists and turns just makes the show a better watch!