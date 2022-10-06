The evergreen Bhagyashree Dassani is all set to make her debut as a judge on DID Super Moms

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 16:57
Bhagyashree

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been a pioneer in shaping the contours of reality television in India, introducing audiences to homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular talent-based reality TV franchises but also continue to rule audience hearts as cult phenomena, enjoying a robust following even in the current context. In fact, earlier this year, DID L’il Masters was launched amidst much fanfare and has been an audience favourite. And now, after receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger ones a run for their money, Zee TV is all set to launch the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction property – DID Super Moms.  

Popular Bollywood star Bhagyashree Dassani will be seen judging the show for the very first time alongside the OG DID judge - Remo D’souza and popular Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar. The actress will make her debut as a judge and give an exciting chance to all the Super Moms to showcase their talent on this platform and achieve their dreams in the world of dance. Bhagyashree, with her effortless grace and dazzling charisma across several Bollywood and Telugu movies, has won the hearts of many over the last few decades.

On judging DID Supermoms, Bhagyashree shares, “It will be an absolute honor for me to take up the responsibility of a judge for the very first time in my career with Zee TV’s exciting dance reality show - DID Super Moms. I am really looking forward to meeting the super talented moms from across our country and inspiring them to achieve their dreams. Judging these talented women will not be an easy task, but I will try my level best. Most importantly, I am really thrilled to be sharing the stage with the famous choreographer - Remo D’Souza and the immensely talented Urmila Matondkar for DID Super Moms. I am sure we all will have a gala time and entertain the audience.”  

While the judges are kicked about the new season of DID Super Moms, auditions have already started across the country. While online auditions have been a huge hit, on-ground auditions also took place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Guwahati and it saw fantastic participation by some really talented Super Moms 

