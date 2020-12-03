The extended cast of Qubool Hai 2 starts shooting in Serbia!

MUMBAI: Qubool Hai was a massive hit and the audience was in love with the show based on the muslim backdrop.

The show featured extremely popular names across the span of leaps such as Surbhi Jyoti as the central character of Zoya and Karan Singh Grover as Asad. The character of Asad was later played by Raquesh Bapat. It also featured popular names such as Mohit Sehgal, Amrapali Gupta, Alka Kaushal, Shalini Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Chandna, Additi Gupta among others.

The plot of the story was that Zoya, an NRI, comes to India to look for her biological father. However, when she meets Asad, a charming young man, she falls in love with him. The show was a massive hit and people could not have enough of the show. People trended them on their forums and its tracks were a subject of discussion.

Well, the show will soon roll out a season 2 and this time, while there will be a change of some star cast, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover have been retained. Well, according to the latest development, the extended cast of the show has already started shooting in Serbia!

